Anne-Marie Duff & Kenneth Cranham Will Lead London Premiere of Heisenberg

Simon Stephens' Heisenberg, which ran on Broadway in 2016, will make its London debut at the Wyndham’s Theatre for a run from October 3, 2017-January 6, 2018. Marianne Elliott will direct the production, set to star Broadway.com Fresh Face Anne-Marie Duff as Georgie and Kenneth Cranham as Alex.



The London transfer adds a subtitle to the play, now called Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle. In the play, when two strangers meet by chance amid the bustle of a crowded London train station, their lives are changed forever.



Heisenberg began its life at City Center—Stage II in 2015, under the direction of Mark Brokaw. It starred Mary-Louise Parker as Georgie and Denis Arndt as Alex. The Broadway transfer netted Arndt a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut.