Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Anne-Marie Duff & Kenneth Cranham Will Lead London Premiere of Heisenberg
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2017
Kenneth Cranham & Anne-Marie Duff in a promo image for 'Heisenberg'
(Photo: Elliott Harper Productions)

Simon Stephens' Heisenberg, which ran on Broadway in 2016, will make its London debut at the Wyndham’s Theatre for a run from October 3, 2017-January 6, 2018. Marianne Elliott will direct the production, set to star Broadway.com Fresh Face Anne-Marie Duff as Georgie and Kenneth Cranham as Alex. 

The London transfer adds a subtitle to the play, now called Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle. In the play, when two strangers meet by chance amid the bustle of a crowded London train station, their lives are changed forever.

Heisenberg began its life at City Center—Stage II in 2015, under the direction of Mark Brokaw. It starred Mary-Louise Parker as Georgie and Denis Arndt as Alex. The Broadway transfer netted Arndt a Tony nomination for his Broadway debut.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
  2. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  3. Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen
  4. Clive Owen-Led M. Butterfly Revival Finds Its Broadway Home
  5. Jamael Westman Will Play Titular Role of Hamilton in the West End

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps