The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season

And they're off! 1984, the first production of the 2017-2018 Broadway season, officially opens on June 22. With the next Great White Way season already kicking into high gear post-Tonys, we wanted to ask the fans which announced plays and musicals have them most excited to head out to the theater. Take a look at your magical, fantastical, square-pants-wearing top 10 below!
M. Butterfly
Spongebob Squarepants
1984
The Band's Visit
Prince of Broadway
Once on This Island
My Fair Lady
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Frozen
Carousel
