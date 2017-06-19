Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 19, 2017
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser, Getty & Manuel Harlan)

And they're off! 1984, the first production of the 2017-2018 Broadway season, officially opens on June 22. With the next Great White Way season already kicking into high gear post-Tonys, we wanted to ask the fans which announced plays and musicals have them most excited to head out to the theater. Take a look at your magical, fantastical, square-pants-wearing top 10 below!


M. Butterfly


Spongebob Squarepants


1984


The Band's Visit


Prince of Broadway


Once on This Island


My Fair Lady


Harry Potter and the Cursed Child


Frozen


Carousel

