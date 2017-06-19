Broadway Grosses: You Deserve It! Swinging Tonys Perf Leads Bandstand to Best Week Yet

Broadway's biggest night—the Tony Awards—showcased a slew of new musicals that debuted in the 2016-2017 season. One of those fresh works was the lively Bandstand, which in addition to taking home a Tony for Andy Blankenbuehler's swing-filled choreography, showed off its talented cast in one of the night's most impressive performances. Dr. Jill Biden introduced the Tony perf of the show about soldiers who come home from the battlefield and create a one-of-a-kind band. The performance featuring stars Corey Cott and Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes clearly made an impact on TV viewers. Since Tony night the moving new show has reported a $62,485.40 box office increase from the week prior.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 18:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,038,936.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,297,057.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,122,697.00)
4. Wicked ($1,959,694.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,594,328.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($377,205.50)
4. Six Degrees of Separation ($316,539.30)
3. 1984 ($301,461.08)
2. Sweat ($275,430.90)
1. Marvin's Room ($202,231.80)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.13%)
2. Come From Away (101.97%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.19%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Miss Saigon (71.73%)
4. Present Laughter (71.63%)
3. Indecent (69.98%)
2. On Your Feet! (54.36%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (53.40%)
Source: The Broadway League
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY