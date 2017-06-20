Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Corey Cott & Laura Osnes in 'Bandstand'
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)
Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of Bandstand Show Off on Good Morning America
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 20, 2017

The super talents leading the company of the new musical Bandstand blew us away when we first saw them onstage at Paper Mill Playhouse and now Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The cast took to Good Morning America on June 20 and reminded us just why they are serving up one of the most powerful new musicals of the year. Corey Cott, Broadway.com vlogger Laura Osnes and their fellow ensemble members showed off Andy Blankenbuehler's 2017 Tony-winning choreography in a pitch-perfect performance of the song "Nobody." Check out Bandstand's GMA performance below, and head on over to the Jacobs to see these talented stars live.


ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Bandstand

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
  2. Enter the Frozen Rehearsal Room with Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More
  3. Patrick Wilson Replaces Steven Pasquale in Starry Brigadoon at City Center
  4. Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of Bandstand Show Off on Good Morning America
  5. Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps