Audra McDonald in 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill' in London
(Photo: Marc Brenner)
See Audra McDonald Make Her West End Debut (and Cuddle a Super Cute Pup) in Lady Day
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 20, 2017

It's Tuesday, and we have your fix of Audra McDonald belting photos (and one where she's holding an adorable puppy—what could be better?!). The six-time Tony winner is making her highly anticipated West End debut in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at London's Wyndham's Theatre; she'd postponed the run last year upon discovering she was expecting Sally James McDonald-Swenson. She reprises her Tony-winning performance as Billie Holiday. Opening night is slated for June 27; the limited engagement is scheduled to play through September 9. Peek the pics, and grab your tix if you're lucky enough to be across the pond this summer!





