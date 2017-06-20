See Audra McDonald Make Her West End Debut (and Cuddle a Super Cute Pup) in Lady Day

It's Tuesday, and we have your fix of Audra McDonald belting photos (and one where she's holding an adorable puppy—what could be better?!). The six-time Tony winner is making her highly anticipated West End debut in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at London's Wyndham's Theatre; she'd postponed the run last year upon discovering she was expecting Sally James McDonald-Swenson. She reprises her Tony-winning performance as Billie Holiday. Opening night is slated for June 27; the limited engagement is scheduled to play through September 9. Peek the pics, and grab your tix if you're lucky enough to be across the pond this summer!











