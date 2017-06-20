Mary Stuart, Adapted by 1984 Co-Creator & Featuring an Expert Role Swap, Will Transfer to West End

The Almeida Theatre's new take on Friedrich Schiller's Mary Stuart, adapted and directed by 1984 co-writer Robert Icke, will transfer to London's West End. Featuring Juliet Stevenson and Lia Williams rotating in the lead roles, Mary Stuart will play the Duke of York’s Theatre from January 13-March 31.



Schiller's political tragedy takes us behind the scenes of some of British history's most crucial days. Playing both Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart, Stevenson and Williams decide at each performance which role to play by the toss of a coin. This production of Mary Stuart played a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Almeida in the 2016-2017 season.



Icke is currently associate director at the Almeida, where his work has included adapting and directing Hamlet, Mr. Burns, Uncle Vanya, Oresteia and the debut production of his and Duncan Macmillan's 1984. He also directed The Red Barn at the National Theatre.



Stevenson has worked extensively for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and the Royal Court, winning an Olivier Award for her performance as Paulina in Death and The Maiden. Most recent theater credits include Hamlet and Beckett’s Happy Days.



Williams has appeared in the Almeida’s production of Oresteia as well as Harold Pinter’s Celebration. Other theater credits include The Revengers’ Comedies, Old Times, Arcadia and the original production of Skylight on Broadway.