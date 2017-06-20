Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lia Williams as Elizabeth I & Juliet Stevenson as Mary Stuart
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
Mary Stuart, Adapted by 1984 Co-Creator & Featuring an Expert Role Swap, Will Transfer to West End
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2017

The Almeida Theatre's new take on Friedrich Schiller's Mary Stuart, adapted and directed by 1984 co-writer Robert Icke, will transfer to London's West End. Featuring Juliet Stevenson and Lia Williams rotating in the lead roles, Mary Stuart will play the Duke of York’s Theatre from January 13-March 31.

Schiller's political tragedy takes us behind the scenes of some of British history's most crucial days. Playing both Elizabeth I and Mary Stuart, Stevenson and Williams decide at each performance which role to play by the toss of a coin. This production of Mary Stuart played a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Almeida in the 2016-2017 season.

Icke is currently associate director at the Almeida, where his work has included adapting and directing Hamlet, Mr. Burns, Uncle Vanya, Oresteia and the debut production of his and Duncan Macmillan's 1984. He also directed The Red Barn at the National Theatre.

Stevenson has worked extensively for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and the Royal Court, winning an Olivier Award for her performance as Paulina in Death and The Maiden. Most recent theater credits include Hamlet and Beckett’s Happy Days.

Williams has appeared in the Almeida’s production of Oresteia as well as Harold Pinter’s Celebration. Other theater credits include The Revengers’ Comedies, Old Times, Arcadia and the original production of Skylight on Broadway.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
  2. Enter the Frozen Rehearsal Room with Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More
  3. Patrick Wilson Replaces Steven Pasquale in Starry Brigadoon at City Center
  4. Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of Bandstand Show Off on Good Morning America
  5. Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps