Odds & Ends: Significant Other's Lindsay Mendez & Rebecca Naomi Jones to Workshop Musical from Hedwig Team & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 20, 2017
Lindsay Mendez & Rebecca Naomi Jones
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lindsay Mendez & Rebecca Naomi Jones Set for Pre-NYC Musical This Ain't No Disco
Lindsay Mendez and Rebecca Naomi Jones, who recently appeared on Broadway together in Significant Other, will lead the cast of Vassar & New York Stage and Film's June 30-July 2 workshop production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Rick Elice and Hedwig collaborators Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz. Trip Cullman will direct a company that also includes Amélie standout Adam Chanler-Berat, with Krystina Alabado, Ryan Cassata, Will Connelly, Chris Dwan, Antwayn Hopper, Jahi Kearse, Jo Lampert, Carson McCalley and Samantha Marie Ware. As previously announced, the show is set to play off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company from May 11-July 1, 2018. Casting for that mounting will be announced at a later date.

Lili Taylor & Alex Sharp Shine in Trailer for Netflix Film To the Bone
Marvin's Room star Lili Taylor and Tony winner Alex Sharp are set to appear in the new Netflix film To the Bone. A newly released trailer shows the pair of stage-and-screen stars in the drama about a young woman (played by Lily Collins) coping with her eating disorder. Give a watch to the talented theater faves below and look out for the film when it hits Netflix on July 14.



The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ Musical Sets London Casting
Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary’s new musical version of Sue Townsend’s book The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ has announced casting for its run at London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Luke Sheppard directs a company that will comprise Dean Chisnall as George, Lara Denning as Doreen, John Hopkins as Mr. Lucas/Mr. Scruton, Barry James as Bert, Kelly Price as Pauline and Gay Soper as Grandma. Benjamin Lewis, Ilan Galkoff and Samuel Menhinick will share the role of Adrian alongside Asha Banks, Georgia Pemberton and Lara Wollington as Pandora, Jason Rennie, Callum Mcdonald and Connor Davies as Barry with Amir Wilson, Edward Hooper and Max Robson as Nigel. Set in 1980s Leicester, Sue Townsend’s The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ follows the daily dramas and misadventures of Adrian’s adolescent life. The production will run from July 14-September 9.

David Mamet in Talks to Adapt Novel The Force for the Screen
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet is in negotiations to adapt Don Winslow’s cop corruption novel The Force for the screen, according to Deadline. The film adaptation of Don Winslow’s acclaimed book that was released today follows a select group of detectives mesmerized by their tough leader. James Mangold is set to direct the film for Fox. In addition to his playwrighting achievements (Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo), Mamet is the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Verdict and Wag the Dog.

