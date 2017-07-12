Broadway BUZZ

Wicked to Welcome the Return of Jackie Burns as Elphaba; Amanda Jane Cooper, Ashley Parker Angel & Rondi Reed Join Long-Running Hit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2017
Jackie Burns in 'Wicked'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway juggernaut Wicked has announced the triumphant return of Jackie Burns in the role of Elphaba on July 31. Amanda Jane Cooper will also join the musical on that date as Glinda, with Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Jye Frasca as Boq and Rondi Reed rejoining the long-running hit as Madame Morrible. They will take over for current stars Jennifer DiNoia, Kara LindsayMichael Campayno, Dawn E. Cantwell, Zachary Noah Piser and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will exit the show on July 29.

Burns was most recently seen in the national touring production of If/Then. She concluded a stint in Wicked's national touring production in 2010. Cooper, Angel and Martin are also veterans of the Wicked national tour while Frasca was a member of the musical's original London company. Reed, a 2008 Tony winner for her performance in August: Osage County, returns to the Wicked following a prior engagement as Madame Morrible.

The current cast of Wicked also includes Chad Jennings as Doctor Dillamond and P. J. Benjamin as The Wizard. Take a look at our Character Study with showstopper Burns in the video below.

