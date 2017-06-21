Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bobby Moreno, Eboni Booth, Deirdre O'Connell, Frederick Weller & scribe Abe Koogler
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Abe Koogler's Raw Fulfillment Center Opens Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2017

Kill Floor scribe Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center officially made its world premiere when the play opened at off-Broadway's New York City Center—Stage II on June 20. The drama centers on Suzan (played by Deirdre O'Connell), a down-on-her-luck folk singer who takes a job at an online retailer's shipping center; there, her life intersects with those of three other lonely people in search for fulfillment. O'Connell, scribe Koogler, Bobby Moreno, Eboni Booth, Frederick Weller and director Daniel Aukin all snapped pics to celebrate the off-Broadway opening. Take a look, and catch the production at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Fulfillment Center

Deirdre O'Connell stars in the world premiere Abe Koogler's raw and funny new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
  2. Enter the Frozen Rehearsal Room with Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More
  3. Patrick Wilson Replaces Steven Pasquale in Starry Brigadoon at City Center
  4. Watch Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & the Cast of Bandstand Show Off on Good Morning America
  5. Full Casting Set for Broadway's Frozen

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps