Abe Koogler's Raw Fulfillment Center Opens Off-Broadway

Kill Floor scribe Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center officially made its world premiere when the play opened at off-Broadway's New York City Center—Stage II on June 20. The drama centers on Suzan (played by Deirdre O'Connell), a down-on-her-luck folk singer who takes a job at an online retailer's shipping center; there, her life intersects with those of three other lonely people in search for fulfillment. O'Connell, scribe Koogler, Bobby Moreno, Eboni Booth, Frederick Weller and director Daniel Aukin all snapped pics to celebrate the off-Broadway opening. Take a look, and catch the production at Manhattan Theatre Club.







