Ian Carlyle, Emile Ruddock & Dex Lee
(Photo: Graham Michael)
Look Out Sister: Casting Set for New London Production of Five Guys Named Moe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 21, 2017

The new London production of 1992 Tony-nominated musical Five Guys Named Moe has announced casting. Edward Baruwa will play Nomax alongside Ian Carlyle as Four-Eyed Moe, Dex Lee as Know Moe, Idriss Kargbo as Little Moe, Timothy Martin as Big Moe and Emile Ruddock as Eat Moe.

Five Guys Named Moe will play the new Marble Arch Theatre from August 29 through November 25. Featuring music and lyrics by jukebox legend Louis Jordan and a book by Clarke Peters, this production will be directed by Peters and choreographed by Andrew Wright.

Peters' career-defining musical features the irresistible hits of trailblazing "King of the Jukebox" Jordan, including "Early in the Morning," "Choo Choo Ch’Boogie," "Saturday Night Fish Fry" and "Look Out Sister." The soundtrack of soul, blues and gospel is performed onstage by a live band.

Five Guys Named Moe was first seen at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in 1990. It transferred to the West End and played for four years, subsequently playing on Broadway from 1992-1993, earning Tony nominations for Best Book and Best Musical.

