Stirring Stage Adaptation of Iconic 1984 Officially Opens on Broadway

The new stage take on George Orwell's seminal novel 1984 opens on June 22 at the Hudson Theatre. Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 began previews on May 18.



1984 stars Tony nominee Tom Sturridge as Winston Smith, Tony winner Reed Birney as O'Brien and Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut as Julia. The cast also includes Wayne Duvall as Parsons, Carl Hendrick Louis as Martin, Nick Mills as Syme, Michael Potts as Charrington and Cara Seymour as Mrs. Parsons.



This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London. The creative team for the Broadway production consists of scenic and costume designer Chloe Lamford, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tim Reid.



To commemorate the musical’s opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait highlighting the central performances of Sturridge, Wilde and Birney, with their fierce ensemble looking on.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.