Come From Away & More Shows to Receive Actors’ Equity Diversity Awards

Actors’ Equity Association today tipped their hats to Come From Away, The Great Comet and A Doll’s House, Part 2 as co-recipients of the Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award for the 2016-17 theatrical season. Presented by Equity’s National Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, the award honors shows that exemplify and promote the union’s founding principles of diversity, inclusion, nontraditional casting and equal opportunity for all who work in the theater. The award will be presented to representatives from the shows on July 11.



Shakespeare Bio-Series Will Releases Season 1 Trailer

TNT’s new series Will, about the life of William Shakespeare in his twenties, has released a first-look trailer. Set to star Laurie Davidson as the Bard himself, the 10-episode first season focuses on the young Shakespeare’s early desires to become a playwright, despite discouragement from others. Check out the sneak peek below and tune in to TNT on July 10 and 9:00pm EST to see the first full episode!







Karen Olivo Sets Final Chicago Hamilton Performance Date

Karen Olivo is more than satisfied. On August 6 the Tony winner will play her final performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago sit-down production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's mega-hit musical Hamilton. After creating the role of Vanessa in Miranda’s first musical In the Heights and taking home her Tony as Anita in his bilingual West Side Story, Hamilton marked her third collaboration with the hit maker. What could be on deck for this super talent?



Josh Gad Gets Serious in Trailer for New Film Marshall

Broadway funny man Josh Gad will step into dramatic territory when he stars as young attorney Sam Friedman opposite Chadwick Boseman in the title role of the new Thurgood Marshall bio-pic Marshall. Tony nominee Gad looks more than game in the film’s newly released trailer. Focused on the first African-American supreme court justice, the film is set for a cinema release on October 13. Check out the first look below.





