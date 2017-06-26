Broadway BUZZ

Michael Wartella & the cast of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Wartella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2017

Time to indulge in two addictive pastimes—television and chocolate—with Broadway's very own Mike Teavee, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory standout Michael Wartella! The stage favorite is set to lead Broadway.com's newest vlog, Teavee Time, starting on June 27.

The vlog will follow Wartella and his co-stars backstage at the new musical based on Roald Dahl’s classic tale of a young boy named Charlie and the colorful characters who pass through a mysterious chocolate factory.

In addition to his current showstopping performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Wartella has been seen on Broadway in Tuck Everlasting as Hugo and in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked as Boq. He also appeared off-Broadway in Seussical, The Kid and Rent.

Stick around and watch the lively Wartella introduce Broadway.com readers to the musical that's taking audiences into a world of pure imagination. As Mike Teavee sings nightly: "What could possibly go wrong?"

Teavee Time will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The new musical based on Roald Dahl's classic novel arrives on Broadway!
