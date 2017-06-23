Broadway BUZZ

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice's Evita Will Return to London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 23, 2017
Emma Hatton in 'Evita'
(Photo: Pamela Raith)

The hit musical Evita, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, will play a 12-week return engagement at London's Phoenix Theatre from July 28-October 14. Directed by Bob Tomson and Bill Kenwright, the production will be led by Evita tour star Emma Hatton in the title role with Gian Marco Schiaretti as Che.

Telling the story of Eva Perón, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita follows Eva’s journey, which ultimately led her to be heralded as the "spiritual leader of the nation" by the Argentine people.

The cast of London's new Evita is completed by Oscar Balmaseda, Sarah O’Connor, George Arvidson, Lewis Barnshaw, Jessica Ellen, Callum Fitzgerald, Kellie Gnauck, Dominic Adam Griffin, Joe McCourt, Jude Neill, Jordan Oliver, Chrissie Perkins, Oliver Slade, Matias Stegmann and Yuval Zoref.

The production will feature choreography by Bill Deamer, design by Matthew Wright and sound by Dan Samson.

