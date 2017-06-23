Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show
:
The Cost of Living
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 23, 2017
Meet the cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's new play
The Cost of Living
.
Watch the Video
Cost of Living
Martyna Majok's new drama about the space where bodies meet each other.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Darren Criss Made Out with His
American Crime Story
Producer During
Hedwig
Cats
Revival Sets Broadway Closing Date
Exclusive! Andrew Rannells & Megan Hilty Sing as a Unicorn & a Crystalmaster on
Sofia the First
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
Miss Saigon
Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada’s Advice for the Jimmy Awards 2017 Performers: ‘Stop Comparing’
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
School of Rock—The Musical
Come From Away
Kinky Boots
A Bronx Tale
Cats
Chicago
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps