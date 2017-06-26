Broadway BUZZ

Gavin Creel, Lindsay Mendez & More Set for Broadway Stands Up for Freedom Concert
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 26, 2017
Gavin Creel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel, Significant Other Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Lindsay Mendez and more stars will take part in the American Civil Liberties Union's annual benefit concert Broadway Stands Up for Freedom on July 17 at 7:30pm at NYU's Skirball Center. The concert was created 15 years ago by aspiring musical-theater actors to highlight social injustices and civil rights issues through song and spoken word.

This year, 12 songwriting teams and performers have joined forces to present brand-new songs for the evening, including Christopher Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Friedman, Adrienne Warren, Andréa Burns, Georgia Stitt, Nathan Tysen, Jenni Barber, Andrew Kober, Shaina Taub, Liana Stampur, Clinton Curtis, Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk.

Kurt Crowley will serve as the music director with Susan Blackwell as host. Peter Flynn and Daniel Goldstein will co-direct.

“Now, more than ever, we need to come together as a community to fight for the soul of our democracy,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. “Protest music has connected people and sustained movements from the days of slavery through the civil rights and anti-war movements, to the resistance of today. When we ‘lift every voice and sing’ with the Broadway community, we strengthen our bonds, energize the movement for human rights and continue the tradition of music as a force for freedom.”

Proceeds from the show will benefit the NYCLU’s mission to promote and protect the civil rights and liberties of all New Yorkers.

