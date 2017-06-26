Odds & Ends: Mandy Gonzalez to Bring Her Fierce Vocals to Cafe Carlyle, M. Butterfly Revival Releases Teaser Trailer & More

Mandy Gonzalez & Duncan Sheik to Make Café Carlyle Debuts

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez and Tony-winning composer Duncan Sheik will debut shows at Café Carlyle this fall. Sheik will appear from October 3-7 while Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless! will play the New York venue from October 24-November 4. Also set to fill out the Carlyle's fall season are Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall (September 5-16), Broadway vet Rita Wilson (October 10-21), husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey (November 7-18) and Grammy winner Steve Tyrell (December 5-31). Woody Allen will continue to perform on Monday nights with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band.



Freaky Friday Co-Star Emma Hunton Sings from Disney's New Hit Musical

Broadway veteran Emma Hunton is currently introducing Texas audiences to Disney's new musical adaptation of Freaky Friday. Hunton is co-starring alongside Heidi Blickenstaff, bringing the show to its fourth city since its world premiere. On a break from performing at Houston's Alley Theatre, Hunton stopped by Good Morning Houston to sample the moving, belty tune "No More Fear." Check out the Spring Awakening vet below and don't miss Freaky Friday at the Alley Theatre, running through July 2!







Tony Nominee Tom Edden & More Cast in Mae West's The Drag

Mae West's 1927 play The Drag will appear in London as part of the National Theatre's Queer Theatre series at the Lyttelton on July 10 at 7.30pm. Director Polly Stenham has lined up a dynamite cast led by Tom Edden, who landed a Tony nomination in his Broadway debut alongside James Corden in One Man, Two Guvnors. Also joining the cast of the story that follows a respected, married socialite who is keeping his homosexual tendencies under wraps will be Fisayo Akinade, Arun Blair-Mangat, Niamh Cusack, Richard Dempsey, Sacha Dhawan, Adetomiwa Edun, Jodie McNee, Cyril Nri, Sule Rimi and Adrian Scarborough.



Clive Owen-Led Broadway Revival of M. Butterfly Releases Mysterious Teaser Trailer

The much-anticipated new production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly is getting ready take Broadway. Led by Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, the revival will play the Cort Theatre beginning on October 7. In anticipation of the show's return, the production has released a chilling trailer teaser. Give it a watch below and check out the exciting play when it heads back to the Great White Way!



