Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes Joins PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Watch Norm Lewis & Carolee Carmello Slay Sweeney Todd Song & More

Laura Osnes Joins Lineup for PBS' A Capitol Fourth
Independence Day is getting more Broadway than ever this year! Bandstand leading lady Laura Osnes is now set to perform on the PBS fireworks special A Capitol Fourth, appearing on the network on July 4 at 8pm EST. Joining Osnes will be Broadway vet John Stamos as emcee. The annual special features bands and performers singing American anthems in commemoration of the nation's birthday.
Next to Normal Wins Big at Connecticut Critics Circle Awards
The Theaterworks staging of Next to Normal swept the 27th Annual Connecticut Critics Circle Awards on June 26 in Fairfield, CT, honoring the best theater in the state. The musical won five awards for the Hartford theater company, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical for Broadway’s Christiane Noll and a directing win for Rob Ruggiero. Of the plays, Ayad Akhtar’s The Invisible Hand, which premiered at the Westport Country Playhouse, was named Outstanding Play. Other top acting trophies went to Eric Bryant of The Invisible Hand, Vanessa R. Butler of Queens for a Year (Hartford Stage Company) and Zach Schanne of West Side Story (Summer Theatre of New Canaan.) Three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann hosted the ceremony.
New Documentary The Pulitzer at 100, Featuring Paula Vogel & More, to Debut in NYC
A new documentary exploring the history of the Pulitzer Prize will debut in New York City on July 21. Created by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Kirk Simon, the doc is set to feature interviews with Pulitzer-winning Indecent playwright Paula Vogel, Junk scribe Ayad Akhtar and Angels in America groundbreaker Tony Kushner. Get a sneak peek at the film below.
Starry Williamstown Theatre Festival Kicks Off Performances
A great variety of theater is filling out Massachusetts' Berkshires mountains this summer. The acclaimed Williamstown Theatre Festival begins performances today with Jen Silverman's new play The Roommate starring S. Epatha Merkerson and Jane Kaczmarek. Mike Donahue directs the comedy that celebrates unexpected re-invention later in life. The Roommate runs through July 16. Jason Kim’s timely new play The Model American also starts today, for a run through July 9. Hiram Delgado stars as the young, Latino, gay and unapologetically ambitious Gabriel who arrives in New York City seeking work, friendship, love, and mentorship. Danny Sharron directs a cast that also includes Sheria Irving, Han Jonghoon, Maurice Jones, Laila Robins and Micah Stock.
Manoel Felciano, Kevin Cahoon & More to Lead Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood
Tony-nommed Lend Me a Tenor playwright Ken Ludwig's new adaptation of Robin Hood has lined up a dynamite cast for its world premiere production at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre! In the title role will be Daniel Reece, with Michael Boatman as Prince John, Kevin Cahoon as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Manoel Felciano as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Meredith Garretson as Maid Marian, Andy Grotelueschen as Friar Tuck, Suzelle Palacios as Doerwynn and Paul Whitty as Little John. Directed by Jessica Stone, Robin Hood will run July 22-August 27.
Watch Sweeney Todd Stars Norm Lewis & Carolee Carmello Offer Up "A Little Priest"
The Barrow Street Theatre has been transformed into an old-school pie shop for the new immersive production of Sweeney Todd. The acclaimed revival that is thrilling audiences recently welcomed a new pair of stars: Tony-nominated stage favorites Norm Lewis and Carolee Carmello. The duo stopped by The Today Show on June 27 to sing one of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic numbers from the bloody hit. Check out Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett themselves and head on over to the Barrow Street to see the classic musical come to life.