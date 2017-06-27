Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes Joins PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Watch Norm Lewis & Carolee Carmello Slay Sweeney Todd Song & More

Laura Osnes Joins Lineup for PBS' A Capitol Fourth

Independence Day is getting more Broadway than ever this year! Bandstand leading lady Laura Osnes is now set to perform on the PBS fireworks special A Capitol Fourth, appearing on the network on July 4 at 8pm EST. Joining Osnes will be Broadway vet John Stamos as emcee. The annual special features bands and performers singing American anthems in commemoration of the nation's birthday.





A Capitol Fourth is only 1 week away! Join us this Tues at 8/7c for America's biggest birthday party! #July4thPBS pic.twitter.com/UVpSQ55gbj — PBS (@PBS) June 27, 2017