Full Casting Announced for London Return of Olivier Award-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2017
Maimuna Memon
(Photo: Jo Allan PR)

Maimuna Memon will take on the role of Mary Magdalene in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming return mounting of the 2016 Olivier Award-winning Jesus Christ Superstar, running August 11 through September 23 at the London venue. Timothy Sheader directs the production, led by the previously announced original star, Broadway veteran Declan Bennett as Jesus.

Also newly announced will be Sean Kingsley reprising his turn as Annas and Phil King revisiting his performance as Peter, with new cast members Phillip Browne as Caiaphas and Tim Newman as Simon Zealotes. They join previously announced stars Tyrone Huntley as Judas, with David Thaxton and Peter Caulfield as Pilate and Herod, respectively.

With design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Drew McOnie, musical supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph, this revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar was a sold-out hit in 2016, and went on to win the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical and the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. It also received five additional Olivier Award nominations, Best Theatre Choreography, Best Lighting, Best Sound, Outstanding Achievement in Music and Best Actor in a Musical (Huntley).

The production will open at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in April 2018.

