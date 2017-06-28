Tickets Are Now On Sale for Musical Comedy Curvy Widow, Starring Nancy Opel

Tickets are now on sale for Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy beginning performances on July 20 at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Directed by Peter Flynn and featuring a book by Bobby Goldman and a score by Drew Brody, the musical stars Tony nominee Nancy Opel. Curvy Widow will officially open on August 3.



Based on a true story, Curvy Widow follows the daily exploits of a feisty fifty-something whose adventures inspire laughter and reveal truths about life, love and sex. From surviving hilarious first dates to her intimate rendezvous, this widow navigates her way through it all with humor and perseverance. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband and a myriad of potential suitors, Curvy learns what it means to start life over in the modern age.



Following a popular premiere at North Carolina Stage Company, the show played a limited engagement at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. Opel originated the lead role at NCSC and headlined the GSP engagement. She received a Tony Award nomination in 2002 for her performance in Urinetown. Her other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Beautiful, Cinderella, Memphis, Fiddler on the Roof, Ring Round the Moon, Triumph of Love, Getting Away with Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Teddy & Alice, Anything Goes and Evita.



In addition to Opel, the cast features Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ken Land, Alan Muraoka and Chris Shyer. Curvy Widow will feature scenic design by Rob Bissinger, costume design by Brian Hemesath, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab. Andrew Sotomayor serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Wayne Barker.



Get a first look below!



