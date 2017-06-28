Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now On Sale for Musical Comedy Curvy Widow, Starring Nancy Opel
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 28, 2017
Nancy Opel in 'Curvy Widow' at George Street Playhouse
(Photo: T. Charles Erickson)

Tickets are now on sale for Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy beginning performances on July 20 at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Directed by Peter Flynn and featuring a book by Bobby Goldman and a score by Drew Brody, the musical stars Tony nominee Nancy Opel. Curvy Widow will officially open on August 3.

Based on a true story, Curvy Widow follows the daily exploits of a feisty fifty-something whose adventures inspire laughter and reveal truths about life, love and sex. From surviving hilarious first dates to her intimate rendezvous, this widow navigates her way through it all with humor and perseverance. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband and a myriad of potential suitors, Curvy learns what it means to start life over in the modern age.

Following a popular premiere at North Carolina Stage Company, the show played a limited engagement at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. Opel originated the lead role at NCSC and headlined the GSP engagement. She received a Tony Award nomination in 2002 for her performance in Urinetown. Her other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Beautiful, Cinderella, Memphis, Fiddler on the Roof, Ring Round the Moon, Triumph of Love, Getting Away with Murder, Sunday in the Park with George, Teddy & Alice, Anything Goes and Evita.

In addition to Opel, the cast features Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ken Land, Alan Muraoka and Chris Shyer. Curvy Widow will feature scenic design by Rob Bissinger, costume design by Brian Hemesath, lighting design by Matthew Richards and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab. Andrew Sotomayor serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Wayne Barker.

Get a first look below!

 

Curvy Widow

A witty new musical that follows the exploits of a feisty widow.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  2. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause
  3. Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno
  4. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
  5. Full Casting Announced for London Return of Olivier Award-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps