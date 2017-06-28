Mercedes Ruehl Will Join Michael Urie in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song Off-Broadway

Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl will star as Mrs. Beckoff in the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song. As previously announced, the production will star Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, the role originated by playwright Fierstein in the original 1982 Broadway mounting. Moisés Kaufman directs the production set to begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on September 26 with an opening scheduled for October 19.



Ruehl steps into the role first played by Estelle Getty in Broadway's formerly titled Torch Song Trilogy. Ruehl earned a Tony Award for Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers and Tony nominations for her turns in Michael Cristofer's The Shadow Box and Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? She is the winner of an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Terry Gilliam’s film The Fisher King.



Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold Beckoff (Urie) is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.



Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.