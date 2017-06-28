Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Mercedes Ruehl Will Join Michael Urie in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2017
Mercedes Ruehl
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl will star as Mrs. Beckoff in the upcoming off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song. As previously announced, the production will star Michael Urie as Arnold Beckoff, the role originated by playwright Fierstein in the original 1982 Broadway mounting. Moisés Kaufman directs the production set to begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on September 26 with an opening scheduled for October 19.

Ruehl steps into the role first played by Estelle Getty in Broadway's formerly titled Torch Song Trilogy. Ruehl earned a Tony Award for Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers and Tony nominations for her turns in Michael Cristofer's The Shadow Box and Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? She is the winner of an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Terry Gilliam’s film The Fisher King

Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold Beckoff (Urie) is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He’s fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother.

Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  2. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause
  3. Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno
  4. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
  5. Full Casting Announced for London Return of Olivier Award-Winning Jesus Christ Superstar

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps