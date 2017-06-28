Broadway BUZZ

Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2017
Jonno Davies
(Photo: Distinct London)

Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones’s electrifying London stage adaptation of the 1962 book and 1971 film A Clockwork Orange will make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's New World Stages. Previews will begin on September 2 with an opening night set for September 25. The work will run through January 6, 2018. Jonno Davies, who led the London cast, will make his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex De-Large. 

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking classic of orgiastic ultra-violence and sexuality. The work is described as an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

Anthony Burgess’ book A Clockwork Orange has widely been considered a cultural landmark since its release. Stanley Kubrick’s film, an immediate hit with American audiences, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. This 2017 production celebrates the centennial of Burgess’ birth, in 1917.

Complete cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

