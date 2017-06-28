Broadway BUZZ

Present Laughter's Kate Burton Receives Her Sardi's Caricature
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 28, 2017
Kate Burton
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Present Laughter standout Kate Burton received her Sardi's portrait on June 28. The stage- and-screen star was supported by her co-stars, including Tedra Millan, Sandra Shipley and more. Burton made her Great White Way debut in Present Laughter in 1982 in Millan's role as Daphne. Since then, Burton has starred on Broadway in Alice in Wonderland, Company, Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man and much more. A number of her dear friends in the theater community, including 1984's Reed Birney, Michael Emerson, Larry Hirschhorn and Jennifer Van Dyck were also in attendance. Now Grey's Anatomy and Scandal fans can visit Burton at Sardi's anytime they want. Catch Burton and the rest of Present Laughter's uproarious cast at the St. James Theatre through July 2!

Present Laughter

