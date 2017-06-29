Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Take Your Turn! Eva Tavares & Kristie Dale Sanders Will Join The Phantom of the Opera Tour
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Jun 29, 2017

Stage favorite Eva Tavares and Broadway alum Kristie Dale Sanders will soon play Christine Daaé and Madame Giry, respectively, in the touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. Sanders will join the show on July 18 when Phantom plays the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Tavares will step in on July 26 when the show goes up at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tavares' theater credits include the world premiere of Sousatzka, West Side Story and A Little Night Music. Her choreography has been seen most recently in Die Fledermaus at the Vancouver Opera. Sanders has been seen on Broadway in Cabaret, Evita, Next Fall, Urinetown and The Phantom of the Opera.

Tavares and Sanders join current cast members Derrick Davis as The Phantom, Jordan Craig as Raoul, Trista Moldovan as Carlotta Giudicelli, David Benoit as Monsieur Firmin, Edward Staudenmayer as Monsieur André, Phumzile Sojola as Ubaldo Piangi and Emily Ramirez as Meg Giry.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command. Lloyd Webber’s score includes the beloved songs “Music of the Night,” “Think of Me” and “All I Ask of You.”

Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of The Phantom of the Opera continues performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London and in its recording-breaking run at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway and many other cities around the world.

The touring production of The Phantom of the Opera is also available as a season option in cities across North America, click here to see when it's playing your city.

Eva Tavares & Kristie Dale Sanders
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause
  2. Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  3. Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & the Stars of A Parallelogram Meet the Press
  4. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
  5. Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps