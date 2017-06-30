Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show: Telly Leung from
Aladdin
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 30, 2017
We go one on one with Broadway's new star of
Aladdin
, Telly Leung!
Watch the Video
Aladdin
Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform
Hamilton
Tunes for a Great Cause
Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for
The Greatest Showman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stephen Kunken & the Stars of
A Parallelogram
Meet the Press
Testosterone-Filled
A Clockwork Orange
Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
Get Schooled! Meet 2017 Jimmy Award Winners Sofia Deler & Tony Moreno
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Kinky Boots
School of Rock—The Musical
Cats
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
Anastasia
A Bronx Tale
Come From Away
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps