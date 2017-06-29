Odds & Ends: Jonathan Groff to Sing Hits of 'Dream Lover' Bobby Darin, Melanie Griffith Will Lead The Graduate & More

Jonathan Groff & More Lead New Season of 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists

Jonathan Groff will offer five performances of The Bobby Darin Story, a concert featuring songs by the man who topped charts with "Splish Splash," "Beyond the Sea" and "Dream Lover." Hamilton veteran and two-time Tony nominee Groff will step into Darin's shoes from January 20-22, 2018 as part of the 92nd Street Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series, which will now be presented under the leadership of Tony-winning producer Ted Chapin. Also filling out the L&L season will be evenings with lyricists Rob Fisher and Amanda Green (February 24-26) and Anastasia's Lynn Ahrens (March 24-26), along with tributes to Irving Berlin (May 5-7) and Frank Loesser (June 2-4).



Hal Prince to Be Honored by Dramatists Guild Fund

Broadway icon Hal Prince is among the Dramatists Guild Fund's honorees for this year's annual gala! Prince, the 21-time Tony winner whose body of work will be featured this fall in the new revue Prince of Broadway, will be hat-tipped by the organization on November 6 at Gotham Hall in New York City. Also set to receive recognition for their work are Jason Wu and Marc Rey.



Atlantic Theater Company Will Present Asian-American Mixfest Play Reading Series

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company has announced Asian-American Mixfest, a series of free readings co-presented by playwrights Lloyd Suh and Qui Nguyen that will run August 9-August 17 at Atlantic Stage 2. The series will consist of full-length plays by Carla Ching, Qui Nguyen, A. Rey Pamatmat, Madhuri Shekar and Lloyd Suh. In addition to the readings at Asian-American Mixfest, the Atlantic will commission Jessica Huang, Leah Nanako Winkler and Jiehae Park to create short one-acts and present them as readings alongside a short play by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph.



Reeve Carney & Tamyra Gray Set for Workshop of Sleepy Hollow-Inspired Musical Headless

Headless, a new musical by Bradley Bredewig and Brad Hooks, will receive a developmental workshop from July 6-23 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA. A modern gothic rock-opera ghost story that revisits Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Headless will feature a slew of stage vets including Reeve Carney, Scott Porter, Ashley Argota, Rob Evans, Tamyra Gray, Jon Robert Hall and Emma Hunton.



Richard Schiff, Molly Ranson Cast in New Works at Vassar Powerhouse

Casting is set for a pair of new works debuting as part of the Vassar Powerhouse season this summer in Poughkeepsie, NY. Lauren Yee’s The Great Leap, directed by Will Davis, will star Emmy winner Richard Schiff alongside Jeffrey Omura, David Shih and Jeena Yi. The production will play the Susan Stein Shiva Theater from July 7-9. Kevin Armento’s Good Men Wanted, directed by Jaki Bradley and featuring choreography by Ani Taj, will star Asia Kate Dillon, Molly Ranson, Mayaa Boateng, Tom Coiner, Alex Esola, Emma Meltzer, Doron Mitchell and Flor De Liz Perez. This mainstage production will play the Powerhouse Theater from July 20-30.



Melanie Griffith to Step into Iconic Role in The Graduate

Oscar nominee and Broadway veteran Melanie Griffith will play Mrs. Robinson in a production of Terry Johnson's The Graduate at California's Laguna Playhouse this fall. Michael Matthews directs the show that will run from October 4-22. Johnson's stage take on Charles Webb's novel and Buck Henry and Calder Willingham's screenplay first played Broadway in 2002 featuring Kathleen Turner as Mrs. Robinson. In The Graduate, a distracted college grad finds himself torn between his older lover (Griffith) and her daughter. Full casting will be announced at a later date. Griffith appeared on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2003 to great acclaim.