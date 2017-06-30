Welcome Home! Bandstand Out-of-Town Original Joey Pero Joins the Broadway Production

It was announced today that the Broadway musical Bandstand will welcome Joey Pero in the role of Nick Radel at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on June 30. The role was originated on Broadway by Alex Bender, who has exited the production. Pero played the role in Bandstand's world premiere production at Paper Mill Playhouse. Bandstand marks Pero's Broadway debut.



Directed and choreographed by 2017 Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Corey Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Laura Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.



The musical also features Tony winner Beth Leavel as Mrs. Adams with Joe Carroll as Johnny Simpson, Brandon James Ellis as Davy Zlatic, Nate Hopkins as Jimmy Campbell and Geoff Packard as Wayne Wright.



The ensemble includes Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.



