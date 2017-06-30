Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Sing Along with The Hamilton Instrumentals, Miss Saigon's Devin Ilaw to Workshop New Musical & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 30, 2017

Sing Along with The Hamilton Instrumentals
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff and more broke the news today of the karaoke album The Hamilton Instrumentals and the start of a worldwide Hamilton sing-along program! Hamil-fans everywhere will now be able to come together publicly to embrace the hit musical. So get started by downloading The Hamilton Instrumentals and kick off the holiday weekend by organizing sing-alongs! Check out the official announcement below.



Jordan Tannahill's Timely Drama Late Company Will Transfer to the West End
Following a sold-out European premiere at Finborough Theatre, Stage Traffic’s production of Late Company, by the award-winning playwright Jordan Tannahill, will transfer to London's West End at Trafalgar Studios 2 for a run from August 21-September 16. In Late Company, a successful middle-class couple’s lives are irrevocably changed after their teenage son is mercilessly bullied for being gay. In an attempt to move on, they invite his chief tormentor and his parents to a dinner party. Michael Yale directs the production that will feature the full company of the premiere mounting, including Todd Boyce, David Leopold, Alex Lowe, Lucy Robinson and Lisa Stevenson.

Ann Harada, Devin Ilaw & More to Test Out Musical The New Peggy
Broadway veteran Ann Harada and Miss Saigon's Devin Ilaw will lead a public workshop of The New Peggy, a new musical featuring a book and lyrics by Drew Larimore and music and lyrics by J. Oconer Navarro. The reading, directed by Jessica Beth Redish, will take place on July 16 at Green Room 42 in NYC. The New Peggy focuses on Peggy (Harada), an ordinary secretary who has been stuck at her desk for 25 years, pining after her ordinary boss. Peggy sees that he is running off with another woman and decides to take matters into her own hands. In addition to Harada and Ilaw, the cast of The New Peggy will also include Daniel Marcus, Deb Radloff and Rachel Hardin.

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman Extends West End Run
Jez Butterworth's acclaimed new play The Ferryman at London's Gielgud Theatre has been extended for a run through January 6, 2018. Sam Mendes directs the work that had initially announced to play through October 7. The Ferryman is set in the early '80s in Northern Ireland during the Carney farmhouse's annual harvest celebration and feast. The festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. The Ferryman stars Laura Donnelly, Paddy Considine, Genevieve O’Reilly, Caitlin Carney and Mary Carney.

Taylor Mac Sings "Amazing Grace" in 24-Decade History of Popular Music Preview
Taylor Mac's 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, has released a fierce video showing off the new work. Set to play San Francisco's Curran Theatre from September 15-24, Mac's multi-year effort charting a subjective history of the U.S. through a mash-up of music, history and performance rocked New York with an acclaimed run at St. Ann's Warehouse. Check out Mac singing the classic anthem "Amazing Grace" in the preview below.

Jonathan Groff & Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

