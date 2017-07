Josh Groban Will Look Back on His Great Comet Experience in New Coffee Table Book

Chart-topping singer Josh Groban will recount the experience of his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 in a new book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. The star broke the news on his Twitter account. Publisher and a publication date for the book have yet to be announced.





Hey all! The last few years have been insane. So I made a coffee table book about it. It's full of great memories. Pre order info soon!! pic.twitter.com/LnaOKkyGAX — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 6, 2017

Groban played his final performance inon July 2. Three-time Tony-nominatedcreator Dave Malloy is taking over for Groban as Pierre through July 9. Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan will begin in the role beginning on July 11.was nominated for 11 2017 Tony Awards and took home prizes for Mimi Lien's scenic design and Bradley King's lighting design. Look back at Groban's sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.