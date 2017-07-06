Josh Groban Will Look Back on His Great Comet Experience in New Coffee Table Book

Chart-topping singer Josh Groban will recount the experience of his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 in a new book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. The star broke the news on his Twitter account. Publisher and a publication date for the book have yet to be announced.





Hey all! The last few years have been insane. So I made a coffee table book about it. It's full of great memories. Pre order info soon!! pic.twitter.com/LnaOKkyGAX — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 6, 2017