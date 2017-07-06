Broadway BUZZ

Josh Groban Will Look Back on His Great Comet Experience in New Coffee Table Book
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 6, 2017
Josh Groban
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Chart-topping singer Josh Groban will recount the experience of his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 in a new book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. The star broke the news on his Twitter account. Publisher and a publication date for the book have yet to be announced.


Groban played his final performance in The Great Comet on July 2. Three-time Tony-nominated Great Comet creator Dave Malloy is taking over for Groban as Pierre through July 9. Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan will begin in the role beginning on July 11.

The Great Comet was nominated for 11 2017 Tony Awards and took home prizes for Mimi Lien's scenic design and Bradley King's lighting design. Look back at Groban's sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.

 

