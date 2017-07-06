Broadway BUZZ

Lila Neugebauer Will Direct the New York Premiere of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 6, 2017
Lila Neugebauer
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Lila Neugebauer will direct Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin performances in June 2018 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. The previously announced off-Broadway production will mark the play's New York premiere.

Mary Page Marlowe focuses on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Letts' play presents a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

Neugebauer is an Obie-winning director whose recent credits include Annie Baker’s The Antipodes, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody, Edward Albee’s The Sandbox, A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn and Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer finalist The Wolves.

Letts is a Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright whose works include Bug, August: Osage County and Man From Nebraska, which recently made its New York debut with Second Stage. Mary Page Marlowe made its world premiere with Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre in 2016. Casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

