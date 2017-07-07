Ooh La La! War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Marks 100 Broadway Performances

Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole and the cast of War Paint is always ready for a glamour shot. Nevertheless, July 6 marked a highly momentous occasion for the gorgeous production. The Broadway company gathered together to celebrate 100 performances on the Great White Way. LuPone and Ebersole raised a glass in full Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden garb. The cast snapped the pic in their stunning costumes designed by 2017 Tony nominee and six-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber. Congrats to War Paint's incredible company! Experience this story of two trailblazing women played by two powerhouse performers at the Nederlander Theatre.



