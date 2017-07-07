Broadway BUZZ

Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole & the company of Broadway's 'War Paint'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ooh La La! War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Marks 100 Broadway Performances
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 7, 2017

Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole and the cast of War Paint is always ready for a glamour shot. Nevertheless, July 6 marked a highly momentous occasion for the gorgeous production. The Broadway company gathered together to celebrate 100 performances on the Great White Way. LuPone and Ebersole raised a glass in full Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden garb. The cast snapped the pic in their stunning costumes designed by 2017 Tony nominee and six-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber. Congrats to War Paint's incredible company! Experience this story of two trailblazing women played by two powerhouse performers at the Nederlander Theatre.

 

War Paint

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole star in this new musical.
