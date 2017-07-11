Hamilton Alum Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

The hit Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 welcomes Okieriete Onaodowan as Pierre on July 11. He takes over for three-time Tony-nominated Great Comet creator Dave Malloy, who played the role for an interim week after the exit of Broadway's original Pierre, Josh Groban. Onaodowan will remain in the show through September 4.



Onaodowan originated the dual roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Broadway’s Hamilton. He has also appeared on Broadway in Rocky and Cyrano de Bergerac. Onaodowan's additional stage credits include The Shipment, Luce and Neighbors, as well as the national tour of American Idiot.



Featuring a book and score by Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin, The Great Comet, inspired by an excerpt of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, immerses audiences in a story of young love turned epic romance.



Also featured in the cast are Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Ingrid Michaelson as Sonya, Amber Gray as Helene and Grace McLean as Marya D.