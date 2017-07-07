Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Alan Menken at Work on Hercules Stage Musical Adaptation
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 10, 2017
A moment from the film 'Hercules'
(Photo: Disney)

Alan Menken, the Tony-winning composer of Newsies and Aladdin, is working on a stage adaptation of the 1997 Disney animated film Hercules. Menken broke the news in an interview with California's Orange County Register.

"Hercules is going to have a moment that will surprise people," said Menken of the stage adaptation. "Actually, I’m working on a stage version of Hercules."

A representative for Disney Theatrical Productions, however, made the following statement: "Hercules is one of many great Menken scores, but no stage adaptation is in development at this time."

Menken and Tony-nommed lyricist David Zippel were recognized with an Oscar nom for the movie's hit song "Go the Distance," sung by Tony winner Roger Bart. The film was written by Ron Clements and John Musker and featured voice work by stage stars including Susan Egan, Lillias White, Roz Ryan and Tony winner LaChanze, with Tate Donovan voicing the title role.

Hercules follows the title character, the son of the Greek Gods Zeus and Hera, who is stripped of his immortality as a baby and is required to become a real hero to reclaim it. 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Where Is Broadway’s Falsettos Playing in a Movie Theater Near You?
  2. Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Animals You Want to Adopt
  3. Josh Groban Will Look Back on His Great Comet Experience in New Book
  4. Ooh La La! War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole, Marks 100 Performances
  5. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps