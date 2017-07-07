Alan Menken at Work on Hercules Stage Musical Adaptation

Alan Menken, the Tony-winning composer of Newsies and Aladdin, is working on a stage adaptation of the 1997 Disney animated film Hercules. Menken broke the news in an interview with California's Orange County Register.



"Hercules is going to have a moment that will surprise people," said Menken of the stage adaptation. "Actually, I’m working on a stage version of Hercules."



A representative for Disney Theatrical Productions, however, made the following statement: "Hercules is one of many great Menken scores, but no stage adaptation is in development at this time."



Menken and Tony-nommed lyricist David Zippel were recognized with an Oscar nom for the movie's hit song "Go the Distance," sung by Tony winner Roger Bart. The film was written by Ron Clements and John Musker and featured voice work by stage stars including Susan Egan, Lillias White, Roz Ryan and Tony winner LaChanze, with Tate Donovan voicing the title role.



Hercules follows the title character, the son of the Greek Gods Zeus and Hera, who is stripped of his immortality as a baby and is required to become a real hero to reclaim it.



