Ellen Burstyn & More Will Act & Play Instruments in John Doyle's Pre-NYC Mounting of As You Like It

Ellen Burstyn, Hannah Cabell and André De Shields will take on double duty, acting and playing instruments in a new mounting of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, set to play Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, NY from August 8-September 3. John Doyle will direct the co-production with New York's Classic Stage Company, where he is the artistic director. The work will debut in September at the off-Broadway venue—casting for that mounting has yet to be confirmed.



Burstyn will play Jacques, with Cabell as Roslind and De Shields as Touchstone. Also set to appear in the mounting at Bay Street will be Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Celia, Kyle Scatliffe as Orlando, Noah Brody as Oliver/Corin, Leenya Rideout as Phoebe, Bob Stillman as Duke Frederick/ Duke Sr., Cass Morgan as Old Adam/Audrey and David Samuel as Silvius. Stephen Schwartz will create an original, Jazz Era-inspired score for the production. Members of the cast will play instruments, making As You Like It a romantic comedy infused with songs and music.



“This cast is a dream come true for Bay Street!” said Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “This is the first production of a play by William Shakespeare that Bay Street has ever produced on our mainstage, and to have so many brilliant and renowned artists breathing new life into this hilarious romantic comedy will surely make As You Like It the must-see event of the summer here in the Hamptons. I am thrilled to welcome all of them to our stage and to Sag Harbor!”



Doyle will design the sets in addition to his directing duties. The creative team will also include Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Andrew Diaz (props designer) and Shaughn Bryant (sound supervisor).



As You Like It follows Rosalind (Cabell) as she travels into the merry Forest of Arden leaving behind the politics of the city. Disguising herself as a man and accompanied by her cousin Celia (Bernstine) she embarks on a hilarious and romantic journey where she finds love, laughter and maybe even herself.