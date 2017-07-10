Robyn Hurder Will Bring Jazz & Sass to the Role of Roxie Hart for a Limited Run in Chicago

Robyn Hurder will offer her own jazzy take on the iconic role of Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago from July 14-July 18 at the Ambassador Theatre. Hurder is a current member of the Chicago ensemble. Ryoko Yonekura completes her run in the role on July 13. Veteran Chicago star Charlotte d’Amboise will return to the role of Roxie on July 20.



In addition to Chicago, Hurder has been seen on Broadway in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Grease and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She has appeared off-Broadway in Play It Cool.



In other Chicago casting news, NaTasha Yvette Williams will return as Matron “Mama” Morton on July 17. LaVon Fisher-Wilson plays her final performance in the role on July 16th. The current cast of Chicago also currently includes Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.