The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Animals You Want to Adopt
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 10, 2017
(Photos: Joan Marcus & Matthew Murphy)

Last week's Culturalist had you barking, meowing, roaring and—hmmm, what sound does a crab make? In honor of Broadway Barks, we asked you which Broadway animal you'd like to adopt. Dogs ruled the top 10, which once again proves our theory that puppies make everything better. From the furry pals that rule the Pride Lands to the cute critters that fit in purses, check out our top 10!*

*You may want to ask Tony-honored animal trainer Bill Berloni before you actually take any of these critters home with you.



Rum Tum Tugger, Cats



Grizabella, Cats



Dr. Dillamond, Wicked



Rufus, Legally Blonde



Simba, The Lion King



Snoopy, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown



Sebastian, The Little Mermaid



Donkey, Shrek



Bruiser, Legally Blonde



Sandy, Annie
 

