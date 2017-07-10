The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Animals You Want to Adopt

Last week's Culturalist had you barking, meowing, roaring and—hmmm, what sound does a crab make? In honor of Broadway Barks, we asked you which Broadway animal you'd like to adopt. Dogs ruled the top 10, which once again proves our theory that puppies make everything better. From the furry pals that rule the Pride Lands to the cute critters that fit in purses, check out our top 10!*

*You may want to ask Tony-honored animal trainer Bill Berloni before you actually take any of these critters home with you.







Rum Tum Tugger, Cats







Grizabella, Cats







Dr. Dillamond, Wicked







Rufus, Legally Blonde







Simba, The Lion King







Snoopy, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown







Sebastian, The Little Mermaid







Donkey, Shrek







Bruiser, Legally Blonde







Sandy, Annie

