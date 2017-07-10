Enter the Rehearsal Room with Michael Moore & Michael Mayer for Day 1 of The Terms of My Surrender

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore began his first day of rehearsals for The Terms of My Surrender at New 42nd Street Studios on July 10. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, this one-man show is "guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border." We're excited to see what the vocal Moore has in store for the Great White Way come July 28 when preview performances begin. Opening night is scheduled for August 10 at the Belasco Theatre. Check out these hot shots from the rehearsal room, and then go see the show!







