Michael Moore Takes on Donald Trump as The Terms of My Surrender Begins on Broadway

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore makes his first Broadway appearance on July 28 in his new solo play The Terms of My Surrender at the Belasco Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the show is set to open officially on August 10. The production will run for 12 weeks, through October 22.



The Terms of My Surrender is described as "an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border."



Moore is an Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Emmy Award-winning television creator, and best-selling author. He is the writer and director of Fahrenheit 9/11, a devastating look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the War on Terror. It is the highest-grossing documentary of all time. His film Bowling for Columbine, which examines the violent nature of gun-toting Americans, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. His Oscar-nominated Sicko examined the health-care crisis in the United States and helped to ignite the movement toward universal health care.



The design team for The Terms of My Surrender includes a set by David Rockwell, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, video and projection designs by Andrew Lazarow and movement direction by Noah Racey.