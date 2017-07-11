Turn the Beat Around! Broadway's On Your Feet! Welcomes Future Tour Star Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez makes his Broadway debut on July 11 as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! for a run through August 13. Martinez temporarily replaces Ektor Rivera, who takes a hiatus from the musical and will return for its final week on August 15. Martinez will lead the first national tour of On Your Feet! in the role of Emilio.



Martinez is an award-winning actor and recording artist, who stars in NBC Universo's first original scripted TV series El Vato and was recently seen in the hit series Señora Acero 2. Martinez has starred in Mexican productions of several Broadway plays and musicals, including Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, and the Spanish-language premieres of The Last Five Years and Songs from an Unmade Bed. He made his U.S. theater debut in Kansas City Repertory's production of Evita as Che in 2016.



In addition to Martinez, On Your Feet! is currently led by Ana Villafañe as Gloria Estefan, Alma Cuervo as Consuelo, Doreen Montalvo as Gloria Fajardo, Madison Elizabeth Lagares as Little Gloria and Eduardo Hernandez as Young Emilio.