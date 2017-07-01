Broadway Veteran Michael C. Hall Will Star in Eight-Episode Netflix Mystery Series Safe

Michael C. Hall will lead the cast of the new eight-episode TV drama Safe, according to Deadline. Created by best-selling author Harlan Coben and written by Danny Brocklehurst, the series will stream globally on Netflix.



Safe follows Tom (Hall), a pediatric surgeon raising two teenage girls who overnight becomes tied up in a disappearance and a murder mystery. The series has yet to announce a release date.



Hall was most recently seen on Broadway in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other stage credits include The Realistic Joneses, Cabaret, Chicago, Skylight, Lazarus and Mr. Marmalade.