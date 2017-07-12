Exclusive! Watch The Lightning Thief Leading Man Chris McCarrell Go Inside the 'Yell Before the Storm' of Hit Song 'Good Kid'

The hit musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel The Lightning Thief might have concluded its off-Broadway run in May, but Rob Rokicki's rollicking score lives on in an original cast recording from Broadway Records. Chris McCarrell won over audiences with his electric performance of conflicted teen Percy Jackson in the acclaimed musical, and Broadway.com is excited to share an exclusive video featuring McCarrell and Rokicki in the recording studio breaking down the showstopping number "Good Kid." Watch McCarrell and his fellow cast in the video below and pick up your copy of The Lightning Thief's original cast album today!



