World Premiere Play Bobbie Clearly by Alex Lubischer Set for Roundabout Underground
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2017
Alex Lubischer
(Photo: Joe Mazza—Brave Lux)

Bobbie Clearly, a new play by Alex Lubischer, will make its world premiere with the Roundabout Underground program. Will Davis is set to direct the new work for a run at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre beginning on March 8. The play will open officially on April 3 for a limited engagement through May 20.

The play centers on a murder in the middle of a cornfield in Milton, Nebraska. Two years later, Milton’s residents tell their side of the story. This comedy about a tragedy is expected to push the boundaries of Roundabout’s Black Box Theatre, with a sprawling cast of eccentric characters and an ambitious narrative that pulls back the husk of rural life. The cast and design team of Bobbie Clearly will be announced soon.

Lubischer is a first-year candidate in the playwriting program at the Yale School of Drama. His plays include PIG.GOV, Ogalala, Blood Special, The Xylophone West, Acts of Contrition, Weird Kids and Survey No. 5. He has been a semifinalist for the P73 Playwriting Fellowship, a two-time finalist for the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference and a resident playwright at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

Davis is the newly appointed artistic director of American Theater Company. Recent projects include a reimagined take on Picnic for ATC, Evita for the Olney Theatre Center and Men on Boats for Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks.

