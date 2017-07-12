Euan Morton Will Don the Crown of King George in Hamilton

Broadway juggernaut Hamilton will welcome Tony nominee Euan Morton in the role of King George on July 28. Current King George, Brian d'Arcy James, will play his final performance on July 16. The role will be performed by different cast members in the interim prior to Morton's arrival.



Morton just finished rocking audiences across America as Hedwig in the national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He earned his Tony nomination for Taboo and has also been seen on the Great White Way in Cyrano de Bergerac and Sondheim on Sondheim. His off-Broadway and regional credits include Measure for Pleasure at the Public Theater and Parade at Ford's Theatre. Morton has released two solo albums and has sung in concert venues around the country.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.