Tony Winner Deanna Dunagan Will Return to the New York Stage in The Treasurer
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2017
Deanna Dunagan
(Photo: Playwrights Horizons)

Deanna Dunagan, who won a 2008 Tony Award for her Broadway debut in August: Osage County, will make her New York stage return in Max Posner's world premiere play The Treasurer. David Cromer will direct the work set to begin previews at Playwrights Horizons on September 6 with an opening night set for September 26. The work will play a limited run through October 22.

In The Treasurer, Ida Armstrong (Dunagan) is broke, lonely and fading fast. She’s spending all of her children’s money, forcing her son (Tony nominee Peter Friedman) to assume the unwanted role of treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. 

The cast of The Treasurer will also feature Marinda Anderson and Pun Bandhu. Scenic design will be by Laura Jellinek, with costume design by David Hyman, lighting design by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

