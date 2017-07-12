Audra McDonald, Daveed Diggs, Charlize Theron & More Set to Present The Children's Monologues

Talk about a superbly starry roster! The African-based creative arts charity Dramatic Need will collaborate with Carnegie Hall to present the U.S. premiere of The Children’s Monologues in a one-night-only benefit performance on November 13. Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will helm the project, which includes six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Academy Award winner Charlize Theron.



The all-star cast will also feature Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Lena Dunham, Ewan McGregor, Javier Muñoz and more.



The Children’s Monologues tells the unforgettable stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. Sometimes harrowing, sometimes uplifting and always moving, these accounts have been adapted for the stage by award-winning writers Lynn Nottage, Neil LaBute, David Hare, Tom Stoppard, Jack Thorne, Laura Wade and others.



With Danny Boyle at the helm, The Children's Monologues debuted in November 2010 to a sold-out audience in The Old Vic Theater; there was also a presentation simultaneously the same evening in Rammulotsi. Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman, James McAvoy and more performed a new set of monologues in October 2015 at the Royal Court Theater in London’s famed West End.