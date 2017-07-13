Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Sandra Caldwell to Lead NYC Debut of Transgender-Themed Play Charm
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2017
Sandra Caldwell
(Photo: Da Ping Luo)

Sandra Caldwell will star in the NYC premiere of Philip Dawkins' transgender-themed play Charm. The work will begin previews at the Lucille Lortel Theater on August 31 with an official opening night set for September 18. Will Davis directs.

In Charm, when Mama Darleena Andrews (Caldwell)—a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman—takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago’s LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Charm is inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago’s Center on Halsted.

Caldwell will be joined onstage by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson and Lauren F. Walker. The creative team for Charm will include scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Oana Botez, lighting design by two-time Tony nominee Ben Stanton and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Caldwell takes on her first major New York stage role in Charm. She was seen on Broadway in the 1990 musical Buddy. She has appeared on-screen in The Book of Negroes, 19-2, Soul Food and Little Men.

Charm

Philip Dawkins' transgender-themed play, inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Lange & More Receive 2017 Emmy Nominations
  2. Wicked to Welcome the Return of Jackie Burns as Elphaba; Long-Running Hit Announces More New Casting
  3. Knowing Me, Knowing You: Lily James to Play Young Donna in Mamma Mia! Film Sequel
  4. Euan Morton Will Don the Crown of King George in Hamilton
  5. Exclusive! Cats Will Welcome Zachary Downer, Mackenzie Warren, Sarah Marie Jenkins & Samantha Sturm

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps