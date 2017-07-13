Sandra Caldwell to Lead NYC Debut of Transgender-Themed Play Charm

Sandra Caldwell will star in the NYC premiere of Philip Dawkins' transgender-themed play Charm. The work will begin previews at the Lucille Lortel Theater on August 31 with an official opening night set for September 18. Will Davis directs.



In Charm, when Mama Darleena Andrews (Caldwell)—a 67-year-old, black, transgender woman—takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago’s LGBTQ community center, the idealistic teachings of Emily Post clash with the very real life challenges of identity, poverty and prejudice faced by her students. Charm is inspired by the true story of Miss Gloria Allen and her work at Chicago’s Center on Halsted.



Caldwell will be joined onstage by Michael David Baldwin, Jojo Brown, Marky Irene Diven, Michael Lorz, Hailie Sahar, Kelli Simpkins, Marquise Vilson and Lauren F. Walker. The creative team for Charm will include scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Oana Botez, lighting design by two-time Tony nominee Ben Stanton and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.



Caldwell takes on her first major New York stage role in Charm. She was seen on Broadway in the 1990 musical Buddy. She has appeared on-screen in The Book of Negroes, 19-2, Soul Food and Little Men.