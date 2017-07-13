Actors & Acrobats to Come Together for Workshop of Heroes, by Once Collaborators Steven Hoggett & Enda Walsh

The new theatrical work Heroes, written by Enda Walsh and directed/choreographed by Steven Hoggett, will receive a workshop at St. Ann's Warehouse in late July. Spiegelworld, the creator of the hit shows Absinthe, Empire and Vegas Nocturne, has announced that it is developing the new production by the collaborators of the Tony-winning musical Once.



Taking audiences behind the scenes at a glamorous hotel, Heroes checks into the secret lives of bellboys, chambermaids, concierges and guests, each of them a hero, as their stories intersect across physical space and time.



Spiegelworld and the Heroes creative team are working with an ensemble of acclaimed actors and acrobats, including the talented Geoff Sobelle as the Concierge; opera-singing, pole-dancing aerialist Marcy Richardson as the Diva; popular New York acrobat Aidan O’Shea as the Husband; celebrated aerialist Dreya Weber as the Wife; and dancer/aerialist Lisa Natoli as the Old Chambermaid.



Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison, said, “We are so thrilled to have theater makers of the caliber of Steven and Enda to help us realize this vision. We know from our other shows that audiences crave intimacy and spontaneity, and now we want to inject a roller coaster of sensations from the ridiculous to the heartbreaking.”