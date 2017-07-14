Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Colman Domingo, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chad Goodridge, de’Adre Aziza and Daniel Breaker in the 2006 Berkeley Rep production of 'Passing Strange'
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Will Stew & Heidi Rodewald's 2008 Musical Passing Strange Return to Broadway?
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 14, 2017

Passing Strange, the musical collaboration which won singer-songwriter Stew a 2008 Tony Award for Best Book, could be headed back to the Great White Way. According to The New York Post, Broadway producer John Hart is eyeing the transfer of an early 2018 production directed by Tea Alagic that is set to play Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater.

"I'm a huge fan of this piece and I am looking forward to seeing this regional production at the Wilma, which has an impeccable reputation," said Hart in a statement to Broadway.com. "I can’t wait to see how this great team reimagines Passing Strange."

Passing Strange, which features a score by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, follows Stew's early journey traveling through Europe discovering himself as an artist. The work began at Berkeley Rep in 2006, made its New York debut in 2007 at off-Broadway's Public Theater and transferred to Broadway's Belasco Theatre in 2008 under the direction of Annie Dorsen. It earned seven Tony nominations but was eclipsed for the major prizes of Best Score and Best Musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' In the Heights. Passing Strange closed after 165 performances.

The original Passing Strange featured a cast that included Daniel Breaker, Colman Domingo, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chad Goodridge, Eisa Davis and de’Adre Aziza. Stew starred, with Rodewald onstage singing with the show's band. The Philadelphia production won't include the creators in the cast but they will oversee the production process. The new mounting at the Wilma is set to run from January 10-February 18.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Lange & More Receive 2017 Emmy Nominations
  2. Wicked to Welcome the Return of Jackie Burns as Elphaba; Long-Running Hit Announces More New Casting
  3. Knowing Me, Knowing You: Lily James to Play Young Donna in Mamma Mia! Film Sequel
  4. Euan Morton Will Don the Crown of King George in Hamilton
  5. Andy Karl & the Cast of Groundhog Day Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps