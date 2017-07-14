Will Stew & Heidi Rodewald's 2008 Musical Passing Strange Return to Broadway?

Passing Strange, the musical collaboration which won singer-songwriter Stew a 2008 Tony Award for Best Book, could be headed back to the Great White Way. According to The New York Post, Broadway producer John Hart is eyeing the transfer of an early 2018 production directed by Tea Alagic that is set to play Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater.



"I'm a huge fan of this piece and I am looking forward to seeing this regional production at the Wilma, which has an impeccable reputation," said Hart in a statement to Broadway.com. "I can’t wait to see how this great team reimagines Passing Strange."



Passing Strange, which features a score by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, follows Stew's early journey traveling through Europe discovering himself as an artist. The work began at Berkeley Rep in 2006, made its New York debut in 2007 at off-Broadway's Public Theater and transferred to Broadway's Belasco Theatre in 2008 under the direction of Annie Dorsen. It earned seven Tony nominations but was eclipsed for the major prizes of Best Score and Best Musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' In the Heights. Passing Strange closed after 165 performances.



The original Passing Strange featured a cast that included Daniel Breaker, Colman Domingo, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chad Goodridge, Eisa Davis and de’Adre Aziza. Stew starred, with Rodewald onstage singing with the show's band. The Philadelphia production won't include the creators in the cast but they will oversee the production process. The new mounting at the Wilma is set to run from January 10-February 18.



