See Oscar Isaac Suit Up for Opening Night of the Public Theater's Electrifying Hamlet

The Public Theater's production of Hamlet has stirred up quite a bit of buzz on the New York theater scene. Sam Gold is at the helm, Key & Peele's Keegan-Michael Key is majorly switching gears for his stage debut and stage-and-screen hunk Oscar Isaac is taking on the title role. Combine that with David Zinn's intimate set and the superbly talented cast, and you've got one of the hottest tickets of the summer. The Isaac-led Hamlet opened at the Public Theater on July 13. Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Peter Friedman, Ernst Reijseger, Roberta Colindrez, Gayle Rankin, Key, Isaac, director Gold, Anatol Yusef, Charlayne Woodard, Matthew Saldívar and Ritchie Coster snapped a nice group shot to celebrate the eagerly anticipated opening. Take a look at this hot shot from the off-Broadway opening of this Shakespearean tragedy, and catch the play through September 3.