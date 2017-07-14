Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Broadway.com Show: Get Schooled About New Drama Pipeline
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 14, 2017

Star Karen Pittman on the gripping play at Lincoln Center Theater.

Watch the Video

Pipeline

Lincoln Center Theatre presents the premiere of Dominique Morisseau's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Lange & More Receive 2017 Emmy Nominations
  2. Wicked to Welcome the Return of Jackie Burns as Elphaba; Long-Running Hit Announces More New Casting
  3. Knowing Me, Knowing You: Lily James to Play Young Donna in Mamma Mia! Film Sequel
  4. Euan Morton Will Don the Crown of King George in Hamilton
  5. Andy Karl & the Cast of Groundhog Day Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps